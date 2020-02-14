HICKORY - There are a couple more opportunities to participate in a book discussion series at Hickory Public Library.
The remaining sessions for the “Let's Talk About It” book discussion program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library are on the Tuesdays of Feb. 25 and March 10 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
The theme of the program is "Altered Landscapes: North Carolina’s Changing World." These works from the new millennium differ from those before in that they begin more starkly with recognition of the inevitability of violence and loss. Darkness fills the margins. Yet as grim as life can sometimes be, hope exists where it always has, in human hearts, in strong memories, in a commitment to reach across the divide to hold another’s hand.
The book to be discussed on Feb. 25, "Blood Done Sign My Name" by Timothy Tyson, is available to borrow upon registration at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Reference Desk. Subsequent materials will be handed out at each session as the materials for the current session are collected. The book to be discussed on March 10 is "Plant Life" by Pamela Duncan.
The “Let’s Talk About It” programs are made possible through the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Let’s Talk About It” is a joint project of the North Carolina Humanities Council and the North Carolina Center for the Book, a program of the State Library of North Carolina/Department of Cultural Resources and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
