HICKORY — Mike Heard, newly elected member of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, took his oath of office during the Dec. 2 board meeting at Hickory City Hall. Heard was elected to fill the seat vacated by Margaret Pope, as she chose to retire from the board after eight years of service.
A graduate of Hickory High (Class of 1973), Heard also graduated from Shaw University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in science. Soon thereafter, he began his career within the North Carolina Department of Prisons where he worked for two years before moving to Cincinnati.
While living in Cincinnati, Heard worked for the Boys & Girls Club for 15 years. He then returned to his home state of North Carolina, serving in the mental health department of Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Institute for 10 years. Later, he worked for the state of North Carolina for the Department of Public Safety in Juvenile Justice as a court counselor, retiring from state service in 2016.
After retirement, Heard joined the family business in Hickory, working as a master barber with Heard’s Barber Shop.
