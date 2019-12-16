HUDSON - The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station are pleased to announce the return of renowned bluegrass band Mountain Ruckus. Dolly Parton’s Stampede Band will perform on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.
Featuring Dolly's bandleader and producer, Gary "Biscuit" Davis, four-time national banjo champion as well as Robert Hale and Matt Varhola, these veterans of the music industry will perform comedy in addition to country, bluegrass and gospel music. This family-style event is sure to please music-lovers of all ages.
Proceeds benefit the continuing development of the HUB Station. Concessions will be available.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 children 12 and younger. Tickets are available now at the HUB Station Box Office and www.TownofHudsonNC.tix.com
Call 828-726-8871 for more information.
The HUB Station is located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.