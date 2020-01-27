HICKORY - Tom Lilly Jr. with the Catawba Valley Rotary Club will come to the West Hickory Senior Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide information about Blue Ridge Honor Flight.

This organization’s mission is to transport America’s beterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

If you would like to attend, call the Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments