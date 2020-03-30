LENOIR – Through a new campaign called “In This Together," Blue Ridge Energy is increasing its efforts to help provide critical financial assistance to members and customers served by the electric cooperative and its propane and fuels subsidiary amid coronavirus (COVID-19) job and wage losses.

"In This Together" is funded by Operation Round Up donations. To make a larger impact during this critical time of need, Blue Ridge Energy invites the public to join them in giving. Donations can be made securely online at BlueRidgeEnergy.com/Together; by calling 1-800-451-5474; or sending a check made payment to Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation to PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Blue Ridge Energy is also enabling members to donate all or a portion of their capital credits refund coming in May if they wish to do so. 

In addition, Blue Ridge Energy is helping its members and customers of its Propane and Fuels subsidiary in other ways. The cooperative has not disconnected electric service from any member for the past two weeks since the pandemic crisis began—100 percent of members have electricity. Late fees have been waived and special payment plans are being offered, and Propane and Fuels is waiving fees for emergency deliveries. 

If you are a local household in Blue Ridge Energy’s service area needing assistance, contact your local helping agency such as the Department of Social Service or We Can. These helping agencies are working with Blue Ridge Energy to qualify recipients and distribute the funds.

