SUBMITTED Members of the last classes of Blackburn High School gathered recently.

The last classes of Blackburn High School, Newton, (1950-53) met recently at Catawba Country Club. Those attending are shown in the accompanying photo.

In front is Ned Jarrett.

In the first row are Sue W. Smith, Nancy J. Wilfong, Helen H. Leatherman, Martha J. Johnson, Rachel S. Heavner and Arlene R. Jarrett.

In the second row are Samuel Jarrett, Elaine Wyantt (mascost), Margaret S. Ikerd, Faye S. White, Harvey Leatherman, Joyce G. Jarrett, Lottie (a visitor), Joan L. Hampton, Reid Lynch, Betty Lynch and John Wyantt.

The 1953 class was Blackburn High School's last before Fred T. Foard consolidated.

