A bicyclist was struck by a truck Tuesday on Hwy. 70, southwest.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Hickory Police Officer B. Beach said initial reports are the bicyclist lost control of his bike and fell in the road, where he was hit by the truck.

Catawba County EMS, Hickory firefighters and Hickory police all responded to the collision.

