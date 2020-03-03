A bicyclist was struck by a truck Tuesday on Hwy. 70, southwest.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
Hickory Police Officer B. Beach said initial reports are the bicyclist lost control of his bike and fell in the road, where he was hit by the truck.
Catawba County EMS, Hickory firefighters and Hickory police all responded to the collision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.