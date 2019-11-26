BETHLEHEM - On Nov. 14, the Bethlehem Lions Club welcomed Past District Governor and current Director of NC Lions, Inc., Lion Durden Dean, to give an update on Camp Dogwood, the Lions Vision Van Mobile Screening Unit and other NC Lions endeavors.
Dean also installed new officers and inducted the latest member.
Lion Carol Lee was officially inducted as a new member even though she has been working in Lionism for several months as service chair. She was sponsored by member Lion Marilyn LeValley.
Lion Chuck Bethany was reinstalled as president, Lion Danny Seaver as vice president, Lion Greg Conrad as membership chair, and Lion Kathy Bethany as treasurer. Lion John Lackey was reinstalled as Tail Twister and also new Lion Tamer. Lion Doreen Carson was installed as new secretary and Lion Carol Lee as the service chair.
During the last few years the Bethlehem Lions Club membership has more than doubled, and the club continues to provide more service to the Bethlehem Community and Lionism worldwide through the Brighter Vision Program and many other programs. More information can be found on the Bethlehem Lions Facebook page, bethlehemnclions@gmail.com , or contact Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.
