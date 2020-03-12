BETHLEHEM - The Bethlehem Branch Library is having the annual used book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library on March 19-21.

The event will be held at the Bethlehem Fire Department, 7373 N.C. 127 North in Bethlehem. The hours of the sale are Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m. to noon for Friends of the Library only. The sale is open to the public on March 19 from noon to 6 p.m.; March 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Donated books for the sale may be taken to the Bethlehem Branch Library, 45 Rink Dam Road. Books that are accepted include gently used books, hardcover, and paperbacks. Items that cannot be accepted are encyclopedias, magazines, and Reader’s Digest condensed books.

Proceeds from the sale are used to support literacy by enhancing services for children and adults at the Bethlehem Branch.

The Friends of the Library Membership Drive is currently underway. Memberships may be purchased at the library prior to the sale or at the sale. 

