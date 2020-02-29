Bethlehem Branch Library to have book sale
BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Branch Library is having the annual used book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library on March 19-21.
The popular event will be held at the Bethlehem Fire Department, 7373 N.C. 127 North in Bethlehem. The hours of the sale are Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m. to noon for Friends of the Library only. The sale is open to the public Thursday, March 19, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, March 20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m. to noon.
Donated books for the sale may be taken to the Bethlehem Branch Library, 45 Rink Dam Road. Books that are accepted include gently used books, hardcover, and paperbacks. Items that cannot be accepted are encyclopedias, magazines, and Reader’s Digest condensed books.
Bethlehem Friends encourage the public to use this sale as an opportunity to add current books to their bookshelves at home at a reasonable cost.
Proceeds from the sale are used to support literacy by enhancing services for children and adults at the Bethlehem Branch.
The Friends of the Library membership drive is currently underway. A one-year membership, which runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, may be purchased at the library prior to the sale or at the sale. Membership is $10 for individuals, $15 for family, and $8 for senior citizens. Memberships are also available for businesses ($20) and patrons ( $50). Lifetime memberships ($200) may be paid in four installments within the first year. All contributions are tax deductible.
