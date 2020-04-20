NEWTON —Property caretakers should follow simple steps to make sure water is safe when they reopen businesses, churches, and schools that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Water held unused in building pipes while regular activities are suspended may become stagnant. Disinfectant in the water, such as chlorine, will likely dissipate or become undetectable if pipes are unused for an extended period of time. Conditions may develop that increase the risk for the growth and spread of waterborne bacteria, such as Legionella or biofilm.
Actions are necessary to ensure the water in the building is safe and taste and odor free before resumption of normal water use. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides detailed information on reactivating plumbing systems after dormant conditions at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.
Building plumbing, including water heaters, should be thoroughly flushed before reopening for normal use. Thorough flushing includes operating all sink, tub, shower, and toilet fixtures. Safety equipment, such as eye washes, safety showers, and fire sprinkler systems may also require assessment and necessary maintenance. Water features inside buildings, hot tubs/spas, and cooling towers may also require attention.
If you have any questions about resuming normal water use, contact the Newton Water Treatment Facility at 828-695-4312.
