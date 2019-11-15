STONY POINT - The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will have a barbecue pork fundraiser from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Statiion One, 501 Ruritan Park Road.

Cost is $8 per plate and $5 per sandwich, pick up or dine in. Plates include barbecue pork, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert.

For more information, call 704-585-2519.

