VALDESE - Concerts at the Rock welcomes Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out on Nov. 2.
Having performed for the first time at the Old Rock School in the early 1990’s, IIIrd Tyme Out is no stranger to the Valdese stage.
“We are excited to welcome them back to Valdese for our 2019-2020 concert series. Each year we hear numerous requests for them to perform. IIIrd Tyme Out is truly a fan favorite for this area,” said Morrissa Angi Community Affairs Director for the Town of Valdese.
For more than 28 years, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out has been touring and releasing original bluegrass music. After spending some formative years as a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (and recording some legendary bluegrass music in the process), Russell Moore formed IIIrd Tyme Out in 1991.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Discounts for veterans and children are available by calling 828-879-2129 to purchase. Ticket are also available online at concertsattherock.com.
