MAIDEN — The Balls Creek High School Class of 1941 celebrated its 78-year reunion Oct. 5 at Brookwood Restaurant in Maiden.
Five classmates and six visitors attended. The group lost two classmates since their last reunion.
Class members in the photo (from left) are Mary Frances Abernathy Robinson, Vertie Starr Davis, Margie Caldwell Shaw, Pauline Abernethy Helderman and James Caldwell.
