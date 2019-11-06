Balls Creek

SUBMITTED PHOTO

MAIDEN — The 1953 graduating class of Balls Creek High School held their 66-year reunion on Sept. 14 at The Brookwood Restaurant in Maiden. There were 12 people attending, including 10 graduates.

Shown in the front row are Kenneth Setzer, Carolyn (Holbrook) Johnson, Barbara Jean (Beard) Self, Sylvia (Harwell) Lail and Ellen (Whitworth) Holbrook.

In the second row are John Deal, Pearl (Sites) Deal, Jim Sherrill, Betty (Wise) Painter and Almetta (Bell) Wimberly.

Barbara Self provided the welcoming remarks and recognized guests. She also served as moderator for class business, generated discussion and presented gifts. Jim Sherrill, class treasurer, presented the class financial report.

The class acknowledged those who were unable to attend and those of the class (18) who are deceased. Ken Setzer provided the invocation before the meal was served.

Plans were made for the next reunion for 2020. Ken Setzer will serve as reunion organizer.

