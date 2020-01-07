HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series continues its 31st season with North Carolina native Abigail DeWitt, Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in Belk Centrum.
In addition, DeWitt joins the LR Hickory campus for her second time as a visiting writer-in-residence. For the spring semester, she will teach a creative writing workshop in fiction.
The author of three novels, including “Dogs.” Her most recent novel, “News of Our Loved Ones,” was named an Editor’s Choice by both BookBrowse and the Historical Novel Society. Often compared to Irène Némerovsky’s “Suite Française,” the novel is based on DeWitt’s family’s experiences during World War II.
DeWitt’s short fiction, which has been cited in “Best American Short Stories” and nominated for a Pushcart, has appeared in such journals as “Narrative,” “Five Points,” “The Alaska Quarterly Review,” and “Witness.”
The recipient of grants and fellowships from the North Carolina Arts Council, the McColl Center for the Arts, the Tyrone Guthrie Center, and the Michener Society, DeWitt has taught creative writing at Harvard University Summer School, University North Carolina of Asheville, and Appalachian State University. She is on the permanent faculty of the Table Rock Writers Workshop, formerly the Duke University Writers Workshop, and has taught in writing workshops throughout the East Coast and in France.
She received her bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Harvard University, and her master’s degree from the Iowa Writers Workshop, where she studied with James Alan McPherson. To learn more about the author, visit abigaildewitt.com.
Joining DeWitt during her free, public presentation is Susan Southard and D.M. Spratley. Southard’s book, “Nagasaki: Life After Nuclear War” received the Dayton Literary Peace Prize in Nonfiction and the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, sponsored by the Columbia School of Journalism and Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation for Journalism. To learn more about the author, visit susansouthard.com.
Spratley’s poems have appeared or are forthcoming in “POETRY,” “32 Poems,” and the Lambda Literary Poetry Spotlight, among other journals. Visit dmspratley.com to learn more about the author.
For more information about the Visiting Writers Series, visit lr.edu/VWS or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
