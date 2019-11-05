BROOKFORD - Everyone is invited to celebrate National Model Railroading Month at Wade's Train Town from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brookford Community Center, 1700 South Center St.
The Carolina Southern Division, National Model Railroad Association, will host an open house and a model railroading swap meet there as part of the event. Model railroaders will offer items to trade or buy, as well as hands-on demonstrations. Admission is free to the public.
Wade's Train Town layout fills the former third-grade classroom in the old Brookford School, now the Brookford Community Center. Wade W. Warren spent more than 10 years building his dream town.
The Carolina Southern Division is a division of the National Model Railroad Association.
