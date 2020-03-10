St. Stephens and Hickory firefighters responded to a house fire on 16th Street NE.
At least, three dogs died in the fire. The fire closed the road temporarily.
Catawba County Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said no one was home when the firefighters arrived. The homeowner arrived and was notified about the deaths of the dogs.
No cause for the fire has been determined, yet. Fire officials were beginning their investigation.
