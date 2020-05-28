ASPCA to distribute free dog and cat food
0 comments

ASPCA to distribute free dog and cat food

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY - To help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASPCA of Western North Carolina will distribute free pet food (dog and cat) on Wednesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies are exhausted) at Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory.

Recipients will come to the front parking lot of HSCC’s Hickory shelter where they will be directed to pull up to the ASPCA truck. Recipients will remain in their vehicle. The only information recipients need to provide is what type and number of animals they need to feed and their residence ZIP Code. No proof of need/paperwork/identification is required. The ASPCA staff, who will be masked and gloved, will place the food in the trunk/back seat/bed of vehicle as directed.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News