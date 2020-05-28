ASPCA to distribute free dog and cat food

HICKORY - To help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASPCA of Western North Carolina will distribute free pet food (dog and cat) on Wednesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies are exhausted) at Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory.
Recipients will come to the front parking lot of HSCC’s Hickory shelter where they will be directed to pull up to the ASPCA truck. Recipients will remain in their vehicle. The only information recipients need to provide is what type and number of animals they need to feed and their residence ZIP Code. No proof of need/paperwork/identification is required. The ASPCA staff, who will be masked and gloved, will place the food in the trunk/back seat/bed of vehicle as directed.
