HICKORY - The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming Spring Downtown Hickory Art Crawl.
Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to people of all ages. Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses, and demonstrations are encouraged.
There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable North Carolina taxes.
Artists selected to show will need to bring all necessary display items, tables and chairs. Failure by the participating artist to appear at the event will be considered during the application process for other downtown events.
The date for the Spring Art Crawl is Saturday, May 16, 4-8 p.m.
Artists must be set up by 3:30 p.m. and may not remove displays before 8 p.m.
For an application, contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Follow the application process closely as incomplete applications will not be considered.
Applications are due by April 16 for the Spring Art Crawl. You will be notified at least two weeks before the crawl of your acceptance.
For more information on The HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, call 828- 322-1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com. Visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.
The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and all proceeds go toward its mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.
