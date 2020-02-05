STONY POINT - As part of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and Alexander County Schools efforts toward excellence in art education, Stony Point Elementary School is hosting Jeff Menzer of Asheville as artist in residence. Menzer will teach through Feb. 14 at the school. Students will focus on 2-D art principles and practices in various mediums.
Andy Palmer, principal at Stony Point School, said the school's leadership team was discussing the best way to spend Title I money and heard from the students that they would love to have more art.
“We decided as a school that bringing in an artist would be a great way to give the students a different experience," Palmer said. "A few years back we went through the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center to bring an artist to Stony Point and the experience was wonderful. The students were very excited to work with a real artist. Thanks to Ms. Houchins at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for her help organizing this program.“
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.