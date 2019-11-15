HICKORY - Local artist Sigrid Hice said that when we create art, we live in the moment. We do not spend time thinking about yesterday or tomorrow. As a result, the creation of art is a naturally liberating activity. Once we have completed a piece of art, we feel a sense of satisfaction, which further enhances emotional well-being.
Hice said those benefits are at the core of the Art for the Heart programs she has been offering to various support groups in Catawba County, guiding participants through the process of constructing their own artist books.
Two such events are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 22, when participants will learn how to make a star ornament book. Hice will teach the Nov. 20 class at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, from 2-3:30 p.m. Community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one are invited and should register by calling Melanie at 828-466-0466, ext. 2171. The Nov. 22 class will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the West Hickory Senior Center in Hickory. Seniors should register for this program by calling 828-328-2269. Both programs are free, but space is limited.
The colorful star ornament book is a small artist book that adds a delightful touch during the upcoming holiday season either as a keepsake or a gift, Hice said. Upon completion, participants may simply enjoy the aesthetic components, or they may choose to fill the pages with words or images at their own leisure.
Hice received an Innovative Artist Grant for Art for the Heart from the United Arts Council of Catawba County. A resident of Mountain View, Hice is a book artist and writer and a roster member of the Mountain Arts Program, the Palmetto State Arts Education program, and the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. She has taught numerous classes and workshops to people of all ages for organizations and institutions throughout the region.
