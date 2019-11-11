TAYLORSVILLE - The Alexander County Library will host an Art After Hours reception honoring “From There to Here - and the Miles in Between" by Meredith Janssen on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Main Library, located at 77 First Ave. SW in Taylorsville. The exhibit and reception are free and all are welcome to attend.
In this new exhibit, Janssen explores themes of the fall and winter seasons with a nod to the changing seasons in the human experience.
Janssen is a 13-year area resident, with her art shown locally in Newton, Conover, Hickory, Bethlehem and Taylorsville. In addition to receiving awards and honorable mentions for her work, she has pieces in private collections from Australia to Spain and the Netherlands and across the United States.
With her Bachelor of fine Arts, and her Master of Creative Arts Education, the artist has worked in photography, video art, oil paints, and watercolors.
Janssen has lived and worked in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and has exhibited in Amsterdam, Washington D.C., and New Jersey. Locally, she has exhibited in Caldwell, Catawba, Burke,Wilkes, Forsyth, McDowell, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Guilford, and Alexander counties.
Janssen is a current member of Full Circle Arts in Hickory, Foothills Painters, and Trade Alley Art.
In addition to watercolor, oil painting , and printmaking, she also creates copper and silver jewelry.
The exhibit will remain on display at the Alexander Library through December during library hours. To learn more or check holiday hours, visit www.alexanderlibrary.org or call 828-632-4058.
