HICKORY – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February, including Valentine’s Day celebrations and a variety of craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.
A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following events.
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Feb. 3, craft class on Valentine’s Day heart wreath; Feb.4, food borne illness education; Feb. 10, heart attack symptoms and education; Feb. 11, cooking class on protein bars; Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day celebration; Feb. 24, "Walk Through History with the Tuskegee Airmen," with a representative of Catawba County Library; Feb. 25, chocolate flowers with Denise Fuchs; Feb. 26, "Depression: From Surviving to Thriving." If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Feb. 4, voter registration with Sarah Huffman; Feb. 11, chair exercises with Erin Thompson; Feb. 12, craft class on fortune cookie valentines; Feb. 13, Sentimental Journey; Feb. 17, "Winter Weather and Frozen Foods"; Feb. 18, National Heart Month with Carolyn Thompson, RN; Feb. 19, Black History Month presentation; Feb. 25, cooking class on Mardi Gras dip. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Feb. 3, craft class- "Heart Board: Thinking of You with Love"; Feb. 5, cooking class- Nutella and banana snacks; Feb. 11, "Depression: from Surviving to Thriving"; Feb. 12, presentation on low vision with Greg Morgan; Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day celebration; Feb. 20, "Food Borne Illness" with Kelsea Hollowell; Feb. 24, fruit of the month - "Kiwi. Is It Good For Me?"; Feb. 25, Black History Month celebration. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Feb. 4, bowling at Pin Station and shopping at Walmart; Feb. 6, "Stroke: Signs and Prevention" with Lupe Avalos; Feb. 12, Valentine’s Day celebration; Feb. 13, chocolate flowers with Denise Fuchs; Feb. 18, history of “From Poverty to Success”; Feb. 20, "Food Borne Illness Types, Symptoms, and Food Sources"; Feb. 25, "Depression: From Surviving to Thriving"; Feb. 27, crafts with Tonya Jarnac. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St. Maiden: Feb. 3, valentine’s craft; Feb. 4, "Depression: From Surviving to Thriving"; Feb. 5, presentation on low vision with Greg Morgan; Feb. 10, "What is All the Hoopla About CBD?"; Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day celebration with Elvis tribute artist; Feb. 18, cooking class on oatmeal raisin cookies; Feb. 25, celebrating Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras with Sentimental Journey; Feb. 26, Black History fashion show and African dance with The Traveling African Tribes. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5617 if interested.
In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Maiden area to deliver Meals on Wheels.
You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month.
To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays.
For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.
