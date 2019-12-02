HICKORY
Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in December, including holiday celebrations and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.
A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
On Dec. 12, seniors 60 and older are invited to attend a performance by the Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required by calling 828-695-5610 by Dec. 5. Lunch will be provided at no cost.
The Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals performance is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Other program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Dec. 3, cooking class- bread pudding; Dec. 5, Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind with Vaya Health; Dec. 9, drumstick fitness with Erin Thompson; Dec. 10, craft class- reindeer clay pot; Dec. 17, music by Sentimental Journey; Dec. 19, Christmas celebration at Western Steer; Dec. 30, osteoporosis education; Dec. 31, New Year’s celebration.
If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Dec. 4, craft class- candy letters; Dec. 5, cookie decorating; Dec. 9, Prime Time Singers Christmas program; Dec. 10, Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind with Vaya Health; Dec. 16, Christmas sing-along with Nancy Frady; Dec. 18, holiday bingo; Dec. 19, Sentimental Journey; Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve party with Cameron Matthews.
If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Dec. 2, Holiday trivia; Dec. 4, craft class- Christmas ornaments; Dec. 10, Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind; Dec.12, Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals; Dec. 16, shopping at Hamrick’s and Walmart; Dec. 18, cooking class- snow punch; Dec.19, Christmas celebration; Dec. 31, New Year’s Celebration with Elvis.
If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Dec. 3, bowling at Pin Station and shopping at Walmart; Dec. 4, Christmas trivia; Dec.5, heathy sleeping habits for seniors; Dec. 10, shopping at Hamrick’s and lunch at Wendy’s; Dec. 11, music by BHHS Chorus; Dec. 17, Christmas party; Dec. 19, Christmas craft with Tonya Jarnac; Dec. 31, New Year’s party and cooking class- garlic parmesan knots.
If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Dec. 2, cooking class- baked cinnamon cream cheese roll ups and craft class- snowmen with Karen Nagel; Dec.3, Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind with Vaya Health; Dec. 9, craft class- Christmas teddy bears; Dec. 10, Library to Go-Christmas Around the World; Dec. 17, Christmas riddles and trivia; Dec. 18, craft class- pocket treat dolce; Dec. 19, Christmas party; Dec. 31, New Year’s party with Cameron Matthews. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday — Thursday.Call 828-695-5617.
In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels.
You can volunteer as little as one and a half hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time.
To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays.
For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
