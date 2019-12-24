HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in January, including musical performances and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon. Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Jan. 9, bowling at Pin Station; Jan. 13, Drumstick Fitness with Erin Thompson; Jan. 14, cooking class, sugar free lemon pie; Jan. 21, music by Sentimental Journey; Jan. 22, “I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding with Vaya Health”; Jan. 27, crafts with Allison and Erica from the Newton Library; Jan. 28, “Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Forms of Dementia,” by Elizabeth Novak; Jan. 30, Movie Day: “Overcomer”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Jan. 6, Charles Ballard singing spiritual selections; Jan. 8, cooking class, bark; Jan. 14, chair exercises with Erin Thompson; Jan. 21, gospel with Barbie Hollar; Jan. 23, birthday party with Elvis tribute artist; Jan. 27, National Drug Facts Week: prescription drug collection with Lt. Scott Hildebrand, HPD; Jan. 28, “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” with Vaya Health; Jan. 30, snowman craft. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory: Jan. 7, music by Sentimental Journey; Jan. 9, fruit of the month, tangerines; Jan. 14, “I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding,” with Vaya Health; Jan. 15, craft class, pinecone bird feeders; Jan. 22, “Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Forms of Dementia,” by Elizabeth Novak; Jan. 23, shopping at Burton Farm’s General Store and Walmart; Jan. 29, site birthday party; Jan. 30, bingo. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Jan. 7, bowling at Pin Station; Jan. 9, the importance of a high-fiber diet with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Jan. 15, UNO Challenge; Jan. 16, music by Sentimental Journey; Jan. 22, cooking class, no bake oatmeal energy bites; Jan. 23, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Jan. 28, “I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding,” with Vaya Health; Jan. 30, importance of eye care for seniors with Dr. Allen Bandy, Lifetime Eye Care. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Jan. 6, cooking class, Parmesan Cheddar bites; Jan. 7, “I’m Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding,” with Vaya Health; Jan. 8, the importance of a high-fiber diet, with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Jan. 13, singing by Bethany Gabriel; Jan. 22, Medicare fraud and scams with Diane Trainer; Jan. 23, coffee and bingo at Atlanta Bread; Jan. 27, gospel music by Charles Ballard; Jan. 29, craft class, sock snowman. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday — Thursday. Call 828-695-5617 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and a half hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.