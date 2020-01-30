LONG VIEW - The ninth annual Long View Drug Chili Cook-Off will be open to the public from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Long View Recreation Center.
The event is hosted by the Longview Lions Club. Proceeds will go to support Southwest Elementary School.
The recreation center is at 3107 Second Ave. NW
Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat chili served with crackers or cornbread, drink and dessert. For the same price, one can get two hot dogs with chips and drink. The price for children younger than 12 is $5. Children younger than 5 get in free.
A Hickory Public Schools orchestra will provide entertainment.
Chili judging starts at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Eric Killian at 828-455-4936 or email blademannc@yahoo.com. Find the group on Facebook, Longview Lions Club NC.
