HICKORY - The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is helping to kick off a year of events to mark 100 years for women voting.
The league, in collaboration with several other groups, is celebrating League of Women Voters' 100th anniversary and 100 years of the 19th Amendment for women voting.
A suffragist tea and league birthday cake will be on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. in the Lyrely House, 310 North Center St., Hickory. There will be tea, birthday cake, crafts and music, and the league will have nonpartisan voter information.
The league also is assisting with ”An Absolute Moral Certainty, The Woman Suffrage Movement in North Carolina," a display containing an original 19th Amendment to the US Constitution for women voting. A traveling exhibit from the state archives of North Carolina will be available Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burke County Public Library, 204 South King St, Morganton.
Many more events and a traveling suffragist history panel are scheduled throughout the year with Catawba, Hickory and Burke libraries, museums and schools.
League of Women Voters was born out of the women's suffragist movement. It was founded on Feb. 14 1920, six months before the 19th Amendment gained final ratification, to prepare women for their new civic duty for voting. The league now works for all to promote informed active participation in government.
Recently LWVCV member volunteers registered students in local schools and at community events, and facilitates coverage for Catawba County and Burke County local races with the nonpartisan online voter guide VOTE411.org.
League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose political candidates or parties. Membership is open to women and men and includes Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties.
LWVCV meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month, and meeting places rotate. The next meeting is March 14 at Catawba County Library in Newton. LWVCV is on Facebook and can be contacted at LWVcatawbavalley@gmail.com
