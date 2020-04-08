HICKORY - With more than $86,500 collected, applications are now being accepted for the Catawba County United Way COVID-19 Response Fund.
The application process started Tuesday and ends on Friday at 10 a.m.
The Catawba County United Way COVID-19 Response Fund will be used to meet the immediate needs of local community-based organizations, providing aid to Catawba County residents in crisis because of the emerging health, economic and social impacts caused by the current outbreak.
Funds are limited to 501c3 nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations or other public entities.
Applications will be reviewed as funding is available by the Catawba County United Way Community Investment Committee.
Applications can be found online at: http://www.ccunitedway.com/Community-Partners/COVID-19-Crisis-Funding-Request.
The Response Fund’s initial support is coming from the CCUW Board Designated Endowment, the Corning Incorporated Foundation and the Truist Foundation (formerly SunTrust & BB&T) along with donations from other local foundations, families and individuals.
If you want to support the Response Fund, visit http://www.ccunitedway.com/Covid-19-Emergency-Fund-donations.
For more news and other information related to COVID-19 resources visit NC211.org or call 2-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.