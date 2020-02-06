Flooding forced approximately 15 people to relocate from Ridgecrest Apartments to a temporary shelter at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex, according to a Catawba County press release and reports from the apartment complex scene.
The CVCC Tarlton Complex is located at 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory.
In addition, the City of Hickory declared a state of emergency in a press release 14 minutes after noon. Catawba County did likewise approximately 20 minutes later.
The emergency declaration activates the Hickory Emergency Operations Plan for all departments. The declaration also authorizes the City to apply for financial assistance, if needed, through state or federal agencies, the city release stated.
“As we continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, we want citizens to know that City leaders and employees are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” said Mayor Hank Guess.
The CVCC shelter is open for residents and their pets who have been relocated due to the storm. The shelter is staffed by Catawba County personnel and American Red Cross volunteers who are providing cots, blankets, restrooms, showers, food and a mobile pet shelter.
Residents seeking shelter at the CVCC Tarlton Complex are advised to bring the following:
· Medications and related medical supplies
· Personal care items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.)
· A change of clothes
· Pet vaccination records and supplies, including pet food and medications
· Food if you have special food needs
· A pillow and blanket if you prefer to use your own
