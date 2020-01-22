HICKORY - The Hickory Soup Kitchen will present its annual spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
A spaghetti dinner will be cooked and served by the board of directors at The Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 Second St. Place, SE, Hickory.
Ticket price is $10 per person, dine in or carry out. Tickets may be purchased prior to event at the Soup Kitchen or at the door.
Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
All of the proceeds from this event go to support the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
The Hickory Soup Kitchen strives to provide nutritional meals and basic essentials to those in need in the community. This is accomplished by staff, volunteers, donations and through events like the annual spaghetti dinner.
