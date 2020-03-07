HIDDENITE – The eighth annual RockyFest will be held Saturday, April 18, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Hiddenite. The annual family-friendly festival features bluegrass and old-time music, food, arts/crafts vendors, children’s activities, free rock climbing lessons, trail race, and more.
Vendor applications are currently being accepted online. Arts/crafts vendors are $30, commercial vendors are $40, and nonprofit vendors are $10 for a 10-by-10-foot space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Applications will be reviewed by event staff to ensure a good fit for the festival. Vendor application deadline is April 5.
The current food vendors include Wingz on Wheelz, Village Inn Pizza, Wilson’s Weenie Wagon, Tacos Costa Grande, Mike & Diana’s Shaved Ice, The Vashti Ice Cream Man, and other festival foods.
The event begins with the annual RockyFest Trail Race at 8 a.m. with distances of 4.5, 9, or 13.5 miles. Learn more at www.visitalexandernc.com/event/8th-annual-rockyfest-trail-race.
Free rock climbing lessons will begin at 9 a.m. with 75 openings available. Registration will be completed on event day on a first-come basis. Each 1.5-hour session has 15 slots available, beginning at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
The rest of the festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include live music, inflatables for the children, arts and crafts vendors, a wide variety of food, and much more.
Live music will be performed on stage under the tent featuring Wyld Fern (10 a.m.), The Burnett Sisters Band (11 a.m.), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (noon), Gap Civil (1 p.m.), Whitetop Mountain Band (2 p.m.), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3 p.m.). Bring your instrument to the picking tent to join in the fun.
Alexander County Government and Rocky Face Park thanks the sponsors of RockyFest, which include Duke Energy, EnergyUnited Electric, Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, Alexander Railroad Company, Taylor King Furniture, McGill Associates, and WHKY.
For complete information about the event, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.