Annual GOP county convention scheduled

HICKORY — The Catawba County Republican Party announced that they will hold their annual precinct meetings and county convention on Saturday, March 14, at Pin Station in Newton.

Pin Station is located at 525 W A St.

Precinct meetings will begin at 8:15 a.m. with registration, and the county convention immediately following. Chair of the Republican Party, Lee Bogle, said, “after an intense primary season we look forward to coming together behind our candidates to organize ourselves for a successful general election. We are thrilled the National Convention is in Charlotte this year and look forward to sending our delegates to help support President Trump and Vice President Pence in their re-election.”

If you would like to know more about the party or volunteer, contact GOP headquarters at 828-358-4249 or stop by 930 Tate Blvd., SE, No. 106, Hickory.

