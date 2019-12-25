VALDESE - On display at New Window Gallery Jan. 3 through Feb. 3 will be drawings by Rose Tripoli Mueller.
Mueller, along with her husband Will, are founding members of New Window Gallery, which is now in its fifth year. Rose Mueller, a well-known ceramic artist, is a Southern Highland Guild member. She is known for her original cat paintings, clay work and sculpted flowers.
New Window Gallery, part of the Play It Again Records building, is at 150 Main St. West, Valdese.
Mueller's show features graphite pencil drawings of animals both domestic and endangered.
She became aware of the animal rescue emergency in Burke County and wants to help. Working with Burke Animal Services she draws portraits of animals needing a home from photographs.
Mueller also draws commissioned photographs of pets. For more information on the exhibit email waggletone@yahoo.com or phone 828-874-1800
Hours at New Window Gallery are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
