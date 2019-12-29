HICKORY - Guest director Mark Woodard and his cast have been at work for weeks preparing the hard-edged 1970s drama "American Buffalo," by David Mamet, for its opening on Friday, Jan. 10, in the Firemen’s Kitchen.
Woodard, an experienced director with dozens of shows under his belt, including "The Foreigner" and "As You Like It" at HCT, as well as numerous shows for Foothills Performing Arts, says bringing this classic has been quite a challenging labor of love.
“The challenges of directing a David Mamet play are also the things that I love most about his writing," Woodard said.
"The characters are all deeply flawed and are, at times, truly terrible, and so we have to be careful that we show their vulnerable side so the audience can empathize with them and their situation. The language is also aggressive in how harsh it is. You just have to embrace it and have fun with it. There can be poetry in the profane. The true challenge in this material is on the actors. Mark Rose as Donny, Joshua Propst as Teach and Jordan Smith as Bobby have all risen to the occasion, bringing the perfect mix of pathos and humor to the production.”
Because of its language, the play is recommended for adult audiences only.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.