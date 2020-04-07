CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting a virtual dementia-related education program on Wednesday, April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 180,000 North Carolina residents, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter is offering free virtual education programs in the coming weeks to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of education programs that can help those going through Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
“Effective Communication Strategies” will cover how to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help connect and communicate. This free educational session is open to the general public and is particularly valuable for caregivers supporting an individual with a possible or confirmed dementia diagnosis.
“The Alzheimer’s Association remains committed to doing our part to provide much-needed access to education and other resources while we are all in this crisis. The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 situation and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We encourage families and caregivers to join us for this virtual program to learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common communication challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/ALZApril22 or by calling 800-272-3900. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the virtual education program.
In addition to the virtual education classes, Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
