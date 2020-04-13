HIGH POINT — Based on the effect of COVID-19 on the home furnishings industries and current business conditions, International Textile Alliance has canceled its spring Showtime market.
Initially rescheduled to June 12-16, to help members planning to attend the rescheduled High Point Market avoid traveling twice in one month, the spring Showtime market will no longer take place. The next Showtime market remains as scheduled for Nov. 15-18, 2020.
“Based on the input of our board and membership, it is clear that holding our Spring/Summer Showtime market in June will not be possible,” said Kelly DiFoggio, president of ITA’s board of directors and director of sales and marketing for Yarn & Loom. “The majority of our members have been severely impacted by this pandemic and do not have the staffing or financial resources for the product development, show setup and travel needed to make this a full, productive market.”
