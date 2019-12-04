TAYLORSVILLE - The Alexander County Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Taylorsville. This year’s parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government.
The day begins with the first-ever Tree Lighting on the Green, which is located to the west of the Alexander Central High School. Beginning around 1:30 p.m. the East Alexander Middle School Band and Chorus will provide music for the holidays. Grand marshal for this year’s parade, Nan Campbell will flip the switch and turn on the almost 2,000 lights adorning the 22-foot Frasier fir which is the focal point of the green.
In addition to the tree lighting, there will be food trucks to provide snacks and lunch for the parade goers.
Alexander Central FFA will be collecting canned goods for area food pantries. Parade goers are encouraged to bring canned goods, food staples and non-perishable items to contribute. Cash or checks will also be accepted to help with feeding the hungry of the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.