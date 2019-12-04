TAYLORSVILLE - The Alexander County Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Taylorsville. This year’s parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government.

The day begins with the first-ever Tree Lighting on the Green, which is located to the west of the Alexander Central High School. Beginning around 1:30 p.m. the East Alexander Middle School Band and Chorus will provide music for the holidays. Grand marshal for this year’s parade, Nan Campbell will flip the switch and turn on the almost 2,000 lights adorning the 22-foot Frasier fir which is the focal point of the green. 

In addition to the tree lighting, there will be food trucks to provide snacks and lunch for the parade goers. 

Alexander Central FFA will be collecting canned goods for area food pantries. Parade goers are encouraged to bring canned goods, food staples and non-perishable items to contribute. Cash or checks will also be accepted to help with feeding the hungry of the county.

