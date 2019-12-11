TAYLORSVILLE - The 73rd annual Alexander County Christmas Parade attracted thousands of people on Dec. 7. The parade featured more than 250 entries, including four marching bands, making it the largest parade in the county’s history.
For those who were unable to attend the parade or who wish to watch again, Alexander County Government recorded the entire parade. The video is available on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/alexandercountync. The direct link to the video is http://bit.ly/2019-parade.
The parade will also be showing on the Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel 192 in Alexander County) on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The parade will also air multiple times during the Christmas holidays.
In addition, the parade is available to be viewed on-demand at www.alexandercountync.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.