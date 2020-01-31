HIDDENITE - In conjunction with their Black History Month programming, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host an African safari gallery talk and slideshow by Phyllis Bailey.
Held in the Lucas Mansion Gallery at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County, the event will be presented from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. It is free to everyone.
In 2018, Bailey of Iredell County took a long-planned trip of a lifetime on an Africa safari. This gallery talk will focus on the wildlife, landscape, weather, people, and customs in the regions of Africa in which she traveled. An avid photographer, Bailey brings that interest and skill to a program that should inspire all who attend.
In addition to working as a life-long educator with Mitchell Community College, Bailey has worked on numerous projects such as the African-American Veterans Project, genealogy and family research for Alexander and Iredell counties, and regional quilt research and collection. Bailey is currently working on an extensive history of African American schools in Iredell County.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.
