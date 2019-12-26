Conover Girl Scout earns her Gold Award
CONOVER — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Erin Moritz, Conover, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Moritz, daughter of Michael and Debbie Moritz and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10441, worked with Trinity Village to do several projects for the residents there including hosting an auction, refurbishing a closet and shelves for auction items and sprucing up the outdoor patio for residents to enjoy.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”
The Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. After the minimum requirements are completed, the Gold Award project is the culmination of a girl’s demonstration of self-discipline, leadership ability, time management, creativity, initiative and a significant mastery of skills. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have lasting impact.
Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.
African Children’s Choir to perform at Hickory church
HICKORY — The African Children’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m., Jan. 28 at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE.
The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.
The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently Queen Elizabeth II. The choir has also performed alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other performers!
The Hickory concert is free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.
Music for Life, the parent organization for The African Children’s Choir, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa.
The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.
CCC&TI Small Business Center offers free workshops
HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and other services to help local small businesses. To reserve your seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
The Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes” from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the financial records needed for good business management and developing the systems and practices for collecting necessary information for tax reporting and business decision-making.
The center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.
The Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Business” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The workshop focuses on the basics of starting a business taking you from idea to opportunity.
The center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Plan Basics” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar teaches the important components of a business plan and helps lay the foundation for a winning plan. Participants also will find out how marketing, operations, and finance are interrelated; discover how a business plan is used by potential lenders; and the dos and don’ts of writing a plan and steps for making the process easy. This seminar is designed for new and established business owners.
The CCC&TI Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “The Business of Hemp” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the HUB Business Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson. The workshop will help local farmers cash in on the abundance of opportunities in the legal hemp industry, as well as guidance on how to grow, process and sell hemp in North Carolina.
