IMG_1165.jpg

An accident at the intersection of Hwy. 321 and 7th Avenue NW ripped down power lines and traffic lights Thursday morning.

Hwy. 321, the busy corridor that connects Hickory to Lenoir and Boone, is closed temporarily in both directions at the intersection from 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue NW.

There were no injuries in the crash. 

Hickory police officers and firefighters responded to the accident.

Traffic is being rerouted. Police say they hope to reopen the highway by 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments