HICKORY - Adult Children of Aging Parents will have a program on practical financial decisions at its meeting on Tuesday. The group will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St, Hickory (beside Publix).
This session reviews the financial options and decisions a caregiver may consider as part of ongoing support for an aging parent. Once applied, these steps can ease the worry of daily financial decisions, such as credit, bill paying, control and protection of assets, and health care issues.
Merry Boone, CFP, can help you understand the options and decisions that you need to make. Learn more about organizing finances, protecting you and your loved one, estate planning and different kinds of insurance and income streams.
Merry Boone, CFP, Senior Wealth Advisor, Raymond James Financial has lived in North Carolina since 1997 and has been a financial planner for 21 years. Active in the community, she is a member of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and the Catawba Valley Historical Society. She has been president and a board member of the Women’s Resource Center, and the Western Catawba County Kiwanis Club as well as the North Carolina Community Foundation of Catawba County.
Boone holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from the Charleston Southern University. She received the professional designation of CFP, Certified Financial Planner, in 2009.
To register for the free program, email Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com or call 828-610-5741.
Although designed for adult-children who are caring for their aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all.
