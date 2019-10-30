HICKORY - Caregivers are invited to attend the fifth annual ACAP Caregiver Conference on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory.

The conference, "Caregiving: Finding Your Way," is presented by ACAP Hickory (Adult Children of Aging Parents).

Participants will be able to access great resources for caregiving and learn strategies to become an effective caregiver and advocate for older adults.

As the older adults age, taking care of one's mom or dad is a full-time job. Caregivers can become overly stressed and need help. More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. These caregivers provide an estimated 18.5 billion hours, valued at nearly $234 billion dollars. More than 26 percent of the adult population has cared for a loved one or friend last year.

This year’s conference is presented by ACAP, Carolina Caring, Kingston Residence of Hickory and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments' Area Agency on Aging.

The 2019 gold conference sponsors are Lutheran Services Carolinas, Trinity Village and Trinity Ridge, Adult Life Programs, Pace@Home and Abernethy Laurels United Church Homes and Services.

The 2019 conference meal sponsors are Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn and SIR (Senior Information Resources).

For more information, visit www.acaphickory.org, email Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com or call 828-610-5741.

