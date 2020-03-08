Abernethy Laurels to host blood drive
NEWTON — Abernethy Laurels retirement community will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday on their campus located at 102 Leonard Ave. in Newton. Blood donors will receive a free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt and a $10 e-giftcard.
Serving North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama, OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501©(3) community asset that is responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood. Generally healthy people ages 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required, and all donors receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including cholesterol screening.
One in three people will need blood in their lifetime. Blood that is donated on March 11 will likely be transfused within two to three days. The turn-around is that fast, the need is constant. Many potential blood donors believe that they cannot donate blood due to medical or other reasons. If you are curious if you are a candidate for donation or to learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
To register or for more information about the drive, call Shaylyn Ladd at 828-465-8028.
