9 news COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
0 comments
breaking top story

9 news COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Catawba County reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health. 

The new cases put the county at 262 total cases. Of those, 97 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and nine people have died. 

The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

Statewide there were 1,189 new cases reported Thursday. There are 31,966 total cases in North Carolina, about 19,000 of which are presumed to have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

At least 960 people have died and 659 people are hospitalized.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

9 new cases

262 total cases

6 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

97 people hospitalized

North Carolina

1,189 new cases

31,966 total cases

659 patients hospitalized

960 total deaths

18,860 people recovered

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News