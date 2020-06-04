9 news COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county at 262 total cases. Of those, 97 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and nine people have died.
The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
Statewide there were 1,189 new cases reported Thursday. There are 31,966 total cases in North Carolina, about 19,000 of which are presumed to have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 960 people have died and 659 people are hospitalized.
