9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Catawba County; 86 have recovered

Catawba County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 217.
According to the Catawba County website, 86 people have recovered and 2,184 negative test results have been received. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths, and five patients are currently hospitalized.
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county, according to the website.
The county announced Friday that a CVS in Hickory, located at 1220 Highway 321 NW, is now offering COVID-19 testing. These tests will detect active infections only, according to CVS's Minute Clinic website. This is not an antibody test.
Testing is offered by appointment only. Appointments can be made here: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero2-link2-coronavirus-testing
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 27,673 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
As of Saturday, the organization reported 638 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state. Over 400,000 tests have been completed so far in the state.
