8 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; highest hospitalization totals reported statewide
8 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; highest hospitalization totals reported statewide

Catawba County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the county total at 310 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Of the county’s confirmed cases, 98 people have recovered. Nine people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Catawba County and 13 people have died.

The number of confirmed cases in Catawba County does not include every instance of the virus because not everyone who has or had COVID-19 is tested, according to public health.

At least 2,479 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Catawba County.

Statewide, 938 new cases were reported on Monday, putting the state total at 36,484 laboratory confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

At least 1,006 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NCDHHS.

The state reported the highest number of people hospitalized with the virus yet, at 739 people on Monday.

Catawba County

8 new cases

310 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

13 total deaths

98 people recovered

North Carolina

938 new cases

36,484 total cases

739 patients hospitalized

1,006 total deaths

18,860 people recovered

