4-H engages summer learning

While Covid-19 is impacting what 4-H can offer in-person for this summer, lots of summer learning opportunities are still on schedule.
Locally, we are offering the following workshops that are led by Catawba County Extension staff members:
● Reading Buddies - Children in first-fourth grade can read along with a trained teen volunteer and enjoy a fun book-related activity twice a week. Reading Buddies is offered on Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. from June 23-July 7 and again from July 21- August 6. Participating families can pick-up the featured set of books and children can follow along in the book for the virtual reading session.
● College Roadmap - High School students will learn helpful information to plan the journey from high school to college and career success. There will be four online sessions on Thursday, June 11 and 25 and July 2 and 9 from 2-3 p.m. Topics will include connecting your interest to college majors and careers, exploring types of higher education options, navigating college websites to compare and explore options, and applying for scholarships and financial aid.
● Kickin’ Nutrition - Kickin' Nutrition TV is an innovative video-based health, wellness and nutrition program that will educate and empower children in 4th-7th grade. The program includes smart comedy episodes, peer-taught nutrition instruction, and cooking demonstrations with real time discussions led by local 4-H agents from the region. The 6-week program will be on Wednesdays at 4-5 p.m. starting June 25.
● Healthy Habits: Introduction to Martial Arts. This is a four-week program on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from June 10- July 1 for ages 9-17. Youth will learn basic moves, stances and strikes and how martial arts are part of healthy living and aid in concentration, energy levels, and stress management.
Eventbrite is used for registration for 4-H Summer Workshops with registration links posted on the Catawba County Cooperative Extension website at catawba.ces.ncsu.edu and the Catawba County 4-H Facebook page. For assistance with registration contact the Extension office at 828-465-8240.
To learn more about joining or starting a 4-H club, contact Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H Agent, at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.