35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Catawba County

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. on June 15.
Catawba County reported the second-highest, single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The 35 new cases put the county’s total confirmed cases at 459, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 173 people have recovered.
Confirmed cases do not represent all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped from a high of 17 reported on Sunday to 15 people hospitalized on Monday.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s COVID-19 deaths at 13.
At least 2,753 tests for COVID-19 have come back negative.
Burke County reported 14 new cases on Monday bringing the county’s total to 816 cases. Of those, 372 people have recovered, six people are currently hospitalized and 18 people have died.
Caldwell County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Monday, as well as one new case. The person who died was between the age of 25 and 64.
Alexander County has a total of 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 of which have recovered. Two people are hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 983 new cases were reported Monday, putting the state total at 45,102 laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, an estimated 29,219 people have recovered.
At least 797 people are hospitalized with the virus and 1,118 people have died in North Carolina.
